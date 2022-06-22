PauseMe presentation controller for Microsoft Teams and more

If you present to clients using digital presentations you may be interested in a new presentation controller aptly named the PauseMe. The pocket -sized device has this month launched via Kickstarter and provides a physical Bluetooth controller for your microphone, camera and Microsoft Teams. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $25 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With a single click we want you to be able to click turn off video or audio in Teams. Another quick tap and we want to enable you to re-enter your work world, or classroom, or meeting. [Note to Kickstarter pledgers: so far we have the chipset and functional design for the toggle and the lights will turn colors upon clicking like pictured below but we will need to finish, Q&A, and test the compatibility for MS Teams interaction so this part is still in flight. We want PauseMe to be slick, ergonomic. NO messy cables or cords to deal with. Instead be free and multitask with a comfortable 15 foot bluetooth radius.”

Presentation controller

If the PauseMe crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the PauseMe presentation controller project watch the promotional video below.

“We want to be able to have an Instant Bluetooth sync to turn on; absolutely no Software to install. Mac, Linux, and Windows compatible. We’ve already figured out the method and chipset that could be used and will need to spend our time testing across platforms and devices. This part is functional in the prototype right now”

“Work-From-Anywhere life is the way of the world today. Video and virtual calls as the norm during remote work mean personal life and work life blur together more than ever. Dogs bark. Kids interrupt. Delivery drivers ring the doorbell. Spouses walk into view of the camera, unknowingly. The possibilities for interruption are endless.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the presentation controller, jump over to the official PauseMe crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals