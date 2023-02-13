PlayStation VR2 unboxing second generation VR headset

Kei Yoneyama Global Product Strategy & Management from Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog over the weekend to reveal the official PlayStation VR2 unboxing. The highly anticipated second generation virtual reality headset from Sony officially launches on February 22, 2023 and is now available to pre-purchase worldwide.

PlayStation VR2 unboxing

“Join us for an in-depth unboxing of PlayStation VR2. Discover what comes included in the box and gain insights into the key design features of the headset, including an instructional demonstration on proper wear and adjustments for optimal comfort during gameplay. Please check out the video, and we hope you’re just as excited as we are to feel the next generation of VR when it launches on February 22!”

“The launch of PlayStation VR2 is less than two weeks away, and today we wanted to share an unboxing video so you can see what will be included with PS VR2 right out of the box. In this video, we describe the key headset design features, include a demonstration on how to wear the headset and give tips on the adjustments you can make for the most comfortable gameplay. We also included some background on what went into the package design. “

Source : Sony





