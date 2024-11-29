New Minisforum UM870 Slim : Budget Mini PC for Gamers and Professionals

The UM870 Slim by Minisforum is a compact yet powerful AMD mini PC that combines affordability with impressive performance. Built around the AMD Ryzen 7 8745H APU, this compact PC has been specifically designed to handle a variety of tasks, including everyday computing, gaming, and productivity. Its small form factor, efficient cooling system, and customizable features make it an attractive choice for users seeking a reliable and space-saving computing solution.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home office setup, dive into casual gaming, or simply need a reliable machine for day-to-day tasks, the options can be overwhelming—especially when you’re trying to stick to a budget. That’s where the Minisforum UM870 Slim steps in, offering a refreshing solution for those who want power and flexibility without breaking the bank or sacrificing desk space.

This compact mini PC punches well above its weight, packing the AMD Ryzen 7 8745H APU into a sleek, minimalist design that fits just about anywhere. But it’s not just about looks—this little powerhouse is built to handle multitasking, gaming, and productivity with ease, all while staying quiet and energy-efficient.

What Makes the UM870 Slim Unique

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The UM870 Slim is a compact and budget-friendly mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8745H APU, offering strong performance for everyday computing, gaming, and productivity tasks.

It features a sleek, minimalist design with efficient cooling, quiet operation (35 dB), and flexible placement options, making it suitable for various setups.

Equipped with up to 96GB DDR5 RAM, dual M.2 slots for up to 4TB storage, and a Radeon 78M GPU, it delivers solid multitasking and gaming performance, including 1080p gaming with frame rates up to 123 FPS.

Comprehensive connectivity includes USB 4, HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, making sure modern I/O options for diverse needs.

Starting at $344, the UM870 Slim offers excellent value with expandability, customizable BIOS settings, and compatibility with Windows 11 and Linux, appealing to both casual users and tech enthusiasts.

The UM870 Slim stands out as more than just a budget-friendly option. It offers a sleek design, robust hardware, and versatile connectivity options, all packed into a compact chassis. Whether you need a device for your home office, gaming setup, or media center, the UM870 Slim provides a well-rounded experience that caters to diverse user needs.

Its minimalist design and quiet operation make it ideal for environments where space and noise are considerations. Additionally, the device’s ability to balance performance with energy efficiency ensures it remains a practical choice for both casual users and tech enthusiasts.

Key Features and Design

The UM870 Slim features a sleek, minimalist silver chassis that blends seamlessly into any workspace. Its compact size allows for flexible placement, whether mounted on a monitor, desk, or wall. Despite its small footprint, the device operates quietly, thanks to an advanced phase-change cooling system and a large fan that keeps noise levels at a modest 35 dB.

Design highlights include:

A compact and lightweight build that enhances portability and placement flexibility.

An efficient cooling system that ensures quiet operation even under heavy workloads.

A durable and modern aesthetic that complements various setups, from professional workspaces to gaming stations.

This thoughtful design ensures the UM870 Slim is not only functional but also visually appealing, making it a versatile addition to any environment.

Fast Budget Friendly AMD Small Form Factor PC

Unlock more potential in AMD Ryzen by reading previous articles we have written.

Hardware and Performance

At the heart of the UM870 Slim lies the AMD Ryzen 7 8745H APU, an 8-core, 16-thread processor capable of reaching a boost clock of 4.9 GHz. This processor is paired with the Radeon 78M integrated GPU, which is based on RDNA 3 architecture and features 12 compute units running at up to 2600 MHz. Together, these components deliver a strong combination of processing power and graphics performance, making the device suitable for a wide range of applications.

Key hardware specifications include:

Support for up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM (5600 MHz) in a dual-channel configuration, making sure smooth multitasking and responsiveness.

Dual M.2 slots that allow for up to 4TB of storage, providing ample space for applications, files, and games.

Customizable BIOS settings, including VRAM allocation and power profile adjustments, to optimize performance for specific tasks.

The combination of high-performance hardware and expandability ensures the UM870 Slim can handle demanding workloads while remaining adaptable to future needs.

Connectivity and I/O Options

The UM870 Slim AMD mini PC is equipped with a comprehensive array of ports and connectivity options to meet modern computing demands. Its well-thought-out I/O layout ensures compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and accessories.

Connectivity highlights include:

Front Panel: 3.5mm audio jack, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a power button for easy access.

3.5mm audio jack, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a power button for easy access. Rear Panel: Power input, 2.5Gb Ethernet port, HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 4 (40Gbps), and two USB 2.0 ports.

Power input, 2.5Gb Ethernet port, HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 4 (40Gbps), and two USB 2.0 ports. Support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth, making sure fast and stable wireless connections for online activities and peripherals.

This range of connectivity options makes the UM870 Slim a versatile choice for users who require flexibility in their setups, whether for work, gaming, or media consumption.

Gaming and Productivity

The UM870 Slim delivers impressive performance in gaming, particularly at 1080p resolution. With the inclusion of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology, it enhances frame rates and visual quality in popular titles such as *Red Dead Redemption 1*, *Overwatch 2*, and *Forza Horizon 5*. Depending on the game and settings, frame rates range from 75 FPS to 123 FPS, making sure a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.

Beyond gaming, the device excels in productivity tasks. Whether you’re working on office documents, editing multimedia content, or streaming high-definition media, the UM870 Slim provides reliable and consistent performance. Its ability to handle multitasking with ease makes it a valuable tool for professionals and casual users alike.

Energy Efficiency and Cooling

Energy efficiency is a standout feature of the UM870 Slim. It consumes just 13W at idle, around 72W during gaming, and peaks at 87W under heavy loads. The adjustable TDP (up to 65W) allows users to fine-tune power consumption and performance through the BIOS, providing flexibility for different use cases.

Cooling and efficiency highlights include:

A phase-change cooling system that maintains average gaming temperatures around 72°C, making sure stable performance during extended use.

Quiet operation, with noise levels kept at 35 dB, making it suitable for noise-sensitive environments.

Low power consumption, which reduces energy costs and environmental impact.

This balance of efficiency, thermal management, and quiet operation makes the UM870 Slim an excellent choice for users who prioritize sustainability and comfort.

Expandability and Customization

The UM870 Slim offers significant expandability and customization options, allowing users to tailor the device to their specific needs. The BIOS provides advanced settings for VRAM allocation, power profiles, and other performance parameters, allowing users to optimize the system for gaming, productivity, or other tasks.

Customization options include:

Compatibility with both Windows 11 and Linux, giving users the freedom to choose their preferred operating system.

Support for up to 96GB of RAM and dual M.2 storage slots, making sure the device can grow with your needs.

Adjustable TDP settings to balance power consumption and performance.

These features make the UM870 Slim a flexible and future-proof solution for a wide range of users, from casual consumers to tech enthusiasts.

Pricing and Value

Starting at $344 for the barebones unit (excluding RAM and storage), the UM870 Slim offers exceptional value for its capabilities. It competes effectively with higher-end alternatives, such as Ryzen AI HX-series mini PCs, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious buyers who do not want to compromise on performance.

For users seeking a compact, affordable, and high-performing mini PC, the UM870 Slim delivers a compelling combination of features and value. Its versatility, expandability, and robust hardware make it a standout choice in its category.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals