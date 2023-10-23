AMD Ryzen DFI PCSF51 SBC 4K mini PC is great for games emulation and more

The DFI PCSF51 is a mini PC or Single Board Computer (SBC) that, despite its credit card size, boasts impressive capabilities. This mini PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 APU, a potent piece of technology that makes the DFI PCSF51 a versatile device capable of running both Windows and Linux, playing PC games, and running emulators for Wii U, PS2, PSP, and GameCube, among others.

The DFI PCSF51 is part of the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, also known as Picasso. This small form factor 1.8″ SBC is designed for space-limited applications. Its single-channel DDR4 memory can support up to 4GB or 8GB. The HDMI 1.4 resolution can support up to 4096 x 2160 @ 24Hz, offering high-quality video playback. Storage capacity reaches up to 128GB with options of eMMC 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB. Furthermore, the CPU life cycle support lasts for ten years until Q2′ 32, based on AMD’s roadmap.

AMD Ryzen DFI PCSF51 SBC mini PC

The new model of the DFI PCSF51 features the r2000 series APU, which offers a significant boost in CPU and GPU performance, claiming up to 50% more performance on the CPU side. This SBC comes equipped with two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, gigabit Ethernet, a full-size HDMI port, a fan header, and an m.2 e key slot for adding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

However, due to the x86 Ryzen CPU, the DFI PCSF51 requires cooling. A cooler is available for purchase separately, ensuring the system’s longevity and performance. The SBC supports Windows 10, Windows 11, and Linux, offering flexibility depending on the user’s preference or needs.

4K video playback

One of the DFI PCSF51’s most attractive features is its ability to function as a small form factor embedded PC. It’s capable of 4K video playback and web browsing, making it a powerful tool despite its small size. Performance tests including benchmarks, PC gaming, and emulation have shown that this SBC performs well. It was capable of running older PC games and emulation, offering a unique blend of portability and power.

Games emulation

In terms of emulation, the SBC performed well in PSP, PS2, and Wii U emulation. This suggests that the DFI PCSF51 could be a viable option for those interested in retro gaming or game development. The DFI PCSF51 can run at a lower TDP for desktop use, but for gaming, the TDP needs to be increased. This shows the device’s versatility, as it can be adjusted to meet different performance requirements.

Comparatively, the DFI PCSF51 offers more power and versatility than the Raspberry Pi 4. While the Raspberry Pi 4 is a popular choice for many due to its affordability and community support, the DFI PCSF51’s enhanced performance and features make it an attractive alternative for those requiring more power or specific capabilities.

The potential for installing Steam OS3 on the DFI PCSF51 opens up even more possibilities for gaming and entertainment, further enhancing its appeal. The DFI PCSF51 is a compact yet powerful SBC or mini PC that offers impressive performance and versatility. Whether used for gaming, emulation, or as a small form factor PC, the DFI PCSF51 proves that size isn’t everything when it comes to computing power.

Source: DFI



