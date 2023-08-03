Beelink GTR7 PRO 7940HS Ryzen 9 mini PC hands on

The 2023 Beelink GTR7 Pro is here and it’s packing some serious power. This mini PC is equipped with the Phoenix Point Ryzen 9 7949HS RDNA 3 APU, making it one of the most powerful mini PCs on the market. With Zen4 cores and a Radeon 780M RDNA3 iGPU that can reach up to 2800MHz, this tiny powerhouse is a game-changer.

The GTR7 Pro is B-Link’s most powerful Mini PC to date, utilizing the fastest Phoenix Point APU on the market, the Ryzen 9 7948-s. The Phoenix Point APUs utilize Zen 4 cores and RDNA3 Graphics, offering more CPU and iGPU performance than previous models.

Beelink GTR7 PRO 7940HS

The Pro model has a redesigned bottom plate for better ventilation and comes with a 106 watt magnetic power supply. The PC is equipped with a power button, a BIOS reset button, full size USB 3.2, USB4, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a fingerprint sensor. It also has two full-size USB 2.0 ports, two more full-size 3.2 ports, another USB 4, full size HDMI, full size display port, dual 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, another 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C.

The Pro version is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7948 with eight cores and 16 threads, a boost up to 5.2 gigahertz, and a built-in Radeon 780m iGPU based on RDNA3. It also has 32 gigabytes of DDR5 at 5600 megahertz, two m.2 slots, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and runs on Windows 11.

The PC has a cooling system with a fan and a heatsink integrated, and it’s easy to access the RAM and SSDs. The PC can run up to 65 watts, and the cooling system can handle a bit more wattage if needed. The PC performs well in gaming and benchmarks, with impressive scores in Geekbench 6 and 3D Mark Knight Raid, Fire Strike, and Time Spy.

The B-Link GTR7 Pro can be taken up to 80 watts using a third-party app, but this will make the cooler louder. The PC has a total system power consumption of 18 watts at idle, 79 watts during average gaming, and a maximum of 93 watts when maxing out the CPU and GPU.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GTR7 PRO offers excellent performance with a Max Turbo frequency of 5.2GHz and Turbo TDP of 65W. The Cinebench 20 running score can reach 6811 and the 3DMark 11 Performance is as high as P8483.

The GTR7 PRO features a Magnetic Power Supply 4+2+1 Power Supply Module and a 0.5S Fingerprint Scanner for rapid system unlocking. It has two built-in slots for DDR5-5600MHz RAM, supporting up to 64GB of dual-channel memory. Users can choose to have 32GB (16GB*2) of memory installed.

Storage

The device comes with a pre-installed M.2 2280 NVMe SSD with a capacity of 1TB in PCIe 4.0×4 format. Users have the option of adding an extra M.2 2280 NVMe SSD, up to 4 TB. DDR5 delivers a 35% performance improvement over DDR4. PCIe 4.0 is 100% faster than PCIe 3.0 in terms of reading and write speed.

The GTR7 Pro supports dual PCle 4.0 NVMe SSD. The ready-to-go retail unit only comes with one PCIe 4.0 SSD. You can expand the storage up to 4 TB each slot. The device uses MSC Technology-Vapor Chamber and System Fan for efficient heat dissipation.

DDR5 memory

The GTR7 PRO Mini PC is compact and space-saving, about 1/30th the size of an average desktop. It comes in four color options. The device features a 12 Cores 2800 MHz Frequency GPU, Dual SO-DIMM DDR5 32GB memory, and a cooling system with MSC Technology-Vapor Chamber and System Fan.

It supports Quad Display with HDMI+DP+Dual USB4 @4K@120HZ and has WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. The package includes the GTR7 PRO, User Manual, Wall-mounted Bracket, HDMI Cable, and Power Adapter.

In conclusion, the 2023 Beelink GTR7 Pro is a mini PC that packs a punch. With its powerful Phoenix Point Ryzen 9 7949HS RDNA 3 APU, Zen4 cores, and Radeon 780M RDNA3 iGPU, it’s a force to be reckoned with. Whether you’re gaming or working, the GTR7 Pro has got you covered.

Source : Beelink



