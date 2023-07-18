ONEXFLY Ryzen 7840U handheld gaming PC hands on

Gamers might be interested in the all-new ONEXFLY Ryzen 7840U handheld gaming PC. ETA Prime has this week published a video providing a quick hands-on overview of what you can expect from the specifications and hardware included in the games console. With its impressive array of features and hardware specs, the ONEXFLY Ryzen 7840U handheld gaming PC appears ready to make its mark in the handheld gaming industry. It is a device worth keeping an eye on for those seeking a versatile, power-packed handheld gaming experience.

The ONEXFLY handheld gaming PC leverages the power of an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor – a powerhouse in its own right. This robust processor is the beating heart of the device, offering seamless gaming experiences even in the most demanding titles.

ONEXFLY handheld games PC hands on

Features :

A seven-inch 120Hz display, ensuring your games never looked so smooth or crisp before.

DDR5 RAM with a speed of 7500 megatransfers per second, putting it ahead of many rivals in the market.

A substantial 48 watt-hour battery coupled with 65-watt quick charging capabilities, so you can say goodbye to abrupt gaming breaks.

A lightweight build tipping the scales at just 580 grams, making it less hefty than competitors such as the Rog Ally and the Steam DAC.

Dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, paving the way for immersive soundscapes.

You’ll appreciate the linear triggers that provide a satisfying level of travel, and the extra programmable macro buttons offer customizability to suit your gaming style. The device also stands out with its Hall sensor-based joysticks and an improved D-pad. Together with the obligatory power button, volume rocker, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB 4, and a full-size USB 3.2 port.

The ONEXFLY’s Ryzen 7 7840U is based on the Zen 4 architecture with eight cores and 16 threads, offering base and boost clocks of 3.3 GHz and 5.1 GHz respectively. The handheld is also equipped with integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics based on the RDNA3 architecture, featuring 12 Compute Units (CUs) and running at a max clock speed of 2700 MHz.

The device comes preloaded with 32 gigabytes of LP DDR5X RAM, promising fast and smooth gaming, and a bright, sharp 120Hz 7-inch 1080p IPS display. The gaming handheld also offers speedy storage solutions with its PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and ensures robust connectivity options with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Plus, you’ll be pleased to know it ships with Windows 11 right out of the box.

Early reviews of the ONEXFLY Ryzen 7840U handheld gaming PC paint it as a formidable contender in the handheld market. Its lighter weight, larger battery, and superior sound system give it a significant edge over rivals like the Rog Ally and the Steam DAC. However, the device’s true standing in the market will largely depend on its final price, which remains under wraps at the moment.

