ROG Ally teardown overview and quick look video

Following on from its previously more in depth ROG Ally teardown the iFixit team has now released a YouTube Short providing a quick overview of what you can expect from the internal workings of the new ROG Ally handheld games console. As you can see from the easy disassembly replacing components seems a very easy process.

For gaming enthusiasts who have a keen interest in getting to know their devices intimately, the ROG Ally handheld gaming system, undoubtedly, offers a unique exploratory experience. If you’ve ever considered the inner workings of your gaming handheld, you will be pleased to know that iFixit delved deep into the ROG Ally’s architecture. This teardown has provided us a rich understanding of the device’s design and how it stacks up against a popular competitor, the Steam Deck.

ROG Ally handheld games console internal components

1. A Glimpse into the ROG Ally’s Modularity

A distinct feature of the ROG Ally is its highly modular design. It becomes apparent as soon as you open the device. You can picture it as a beautifully complex puzzle, each piece serving its purpose and capable of being changed or replaced if needed.

2. Battery Accessibility: ROG Ally vs. Steam Deck

The ROG Ally’s battery is one of the first elements you can remove, offering a stark contrast to the Steam Deck’s design. The Steam Deck’s battery is not only glued in but also deeply entrenched within the device. This positioning makes the ROG Ally’s 40-watt hour battery easier to replace, thus potentially extending the device’s lifespan.

3. Ample Storage with the M2 Drive

The M2 Drive, an essential component of the ROG Ally, mirrors the storage system in the Steam Deck. If you’re an avid gamer who requires expansive storage space, you’d be glad to know that you can swiftly remove and replace the M2 Drive with a larger one, accommodating up to a two-terabyte drive. A move like this could store a massive library of your favorite games!

4. Replaceable Thumbstick Board

A drifting thumbstick can be a common concern for any gamer. Interestingly, the ROG Ally tackles this issue with an innovative approach. The thumbstick board, a core component that hosts the thumbstick, rumble motors, and several integrated circuits, can be replaced without needing to disassemble the whole assembly. A relatively straightforward fix for a potentially irritating issue.

5. Unpacking the Heat Management System

The heat management system of the ROG Ally is efficiently designed for a quick and easy removal. Underneath the humble yet effective heat sink, you will find the heart of the device – the Ryzen Z1 Extreme. This powerful processor comes with eight Zen four cores, serving as the powerhouse for the gaming system.

6. Screen Removal: The Final Challenge

While the ROG Ally shines in modularity and ease of repair, the screen removal does pose a challenge. The screen, as the final component to be removed, requires a bit more care due to the adhesive underneath its edges, making it less repair-friendly. It’s a crucial point to remember for those adventurous souls who wish to embark on a self-repair journey.

The ROG Ally impresses with its highly modular and accessible design. The capability to easily replace crucial components like the battery, M2 Drive, thumbstick board, and heat management system, promises a gaming handheld that potentially stands the test of time. Despite the slightly tricky screen removal process, the overall architecture is designed with repairability in mind, which gives the ROG Ally an edge over devices like the Steam Deck.

So, if you’re wondering whether the ROG Ally is the right choice for you, consider its design and the ease of repairability. Its user-friendly architecture might just be the determining factor in your next gaming handheld decision.

Source : iFixit



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals