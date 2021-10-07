If you are interested in learning more about the internal workings of the Valve Steam Deck handheld games console which is currently in the hands of developers and will be soon launching to the public. You’ll be pleased to know that Valve has created a new Steam Deck teardown video providing a glimpse behind its casing.

Valve Steam Deck teardown

“One of the most frequently asked questions we’ve received about Steam Deck is about the components inside it, and whether they’re replaceable or upgradable. The answer is a bit more complicated than just a yes or no, so we’ve made a video to explain all the details. Spoiler alert: we DON’T recommend replacing parts yourself, but we still want you to have all of the relevant information about Steam Deck’s components. “

Specifications

– CPU AMD Zen 2

– Core count 4-core/8-thread

– CPU clock speed 2.4–3.5GHz

– GPU AMD RDNA 2

– GPU Compute Units 8

– GPU clock speed 1–1.6GHz

– RAM 16GB LPDDR5 @ 5,500MT/s 32-bit quad-channel

– Storage 64GB eMMC / 256GB NVMe SSD / 512GB NVMe SSD

– Display 7-inch LCD touchscreen

– Resolution 1280 x 800

– Refresh rate 60Hz

– Audio Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack, dual mics, USB Type-C/Bluetooth

– Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support

– Battery 40Whr

– Size 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.8-inch (298 x 117 x 49mm)

– Weight Approximately 1.47 lbs (669 grams)

The small Steam Deck handheld console has been specifically designed to run AAA games and can be connected to a wide variety of different peripherals including your large screen TV. Pricing for the Steam Deck start at $399 for the 64GB version, $529 for 256GB and $649 for the 512GB model for more information on purchasing options jump over to the official Valve website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : Valve

