Valve Steam Deck developer kits start shipping

Game developers patiently waiting to get their hands-on the new and highly anticipated Valve Steam Deck will be pleased to know that Valve has published a few images to the Steam news website announcing that the Steam Deck developer kits are now packaged up and ready to ship to eagerly awaiting developers. The new handheld games console by Valve will be shipping out to consumers during December 2021 with prices starting from £349 or $399.
The small handheld console has been specifically designed to run AAA games and can be connected to a wide variety of different peripherals including your large screen TV. Pricing for the Steam Deck start at $399 for the 64GB version, $529 for 256GB and $649 for the 512GB model.
Valve Steam Deck specifications
CPU AMD Zen 2
Core count 4-core/8-thread
CPU clock speed 2.4–3.5GHz
GPU AMD RDNA 2
GPU Compute Units 8
GPU clock speed 1–1.6GHz
RAM 16GB LPDDR5 @ 5,500MT/s 32-bit quad-channel
Storage 64GB eMMC / 256GB NVMe SSD / 512GB NVMe SSD
Display 7-inch LCD touchscreen
Resolution 1280 x 800
Refresh rate 60Hz
Audio Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack, dual mics, USB Type-C/Bluetooth
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support
Battery 40Whr
Size 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.8-inch (298 x 117 x 49mm)
Weight Approximately 1.47 lbs (669 grams)
“All packaged up and ready for devs! This is one of the limited batches of Steam Deck dev-kits heading out today for partners to test their games. These engineering verification test builds allow us to connect developers with units that are functionally identical to what will ship to you.
Since we are still in the final stages of development, the dev-kit program gives us the chance to guide game developers through the process of getting their games on Steam Deck while also continuing to gather their feedback as we prepare for the official launch at the end of the year.
Here are a few behind-the-scenes shots of developer units getting their last few updates before making their way out the door.”
Source : Valve
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.