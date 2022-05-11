Khadas VIM 4 SoC Linux Android mini PC first hands on look

If you’re interested in learning more about the Khadas VIM 4 mini PC powered by a 2.2GHz Quad core ARM Cortex-A73 and 2.0GHz Quad core Cortex-A53 CPU with a 32-bit STM32G031K6 microprocessor. You’ll be pleased to know that ETA Prime has created a new hands-on video providing a look at the mini PC which features Mali G52MP8(8EE) 800Mhz GPU, supports 4K UI, 8K 24fps decoder, H.264 and H.265 encoding at 4K 50fps and multi-video decoder up to 4K x 2K@60fps and 1 x 1080p @ 60fps.

The VIM4 SBC is the latest addition the Khadas VIM series and features a powerful Amlogic A311D2 SoC, 32-bit STM32G031K6 MCU, wide 9-20V range of VIN power input, dual MIPI-CSI interfaces for two cameras, real-time clock, wake-on-lan functionality, and 3-axis g-sensor for orientation detection. The minicomputer is capable of running both Linux and Android operating systems.

VIM 4 SoC Mini PC

“The HDMI input on your VIM4 allows it to function as a home theater receiver. This input is designed to accept a micro HDMI cable, through which audio and video are digitally transferred from the HDMI outputs of other devices, such as a PC, game consoles and A/V receivers.”

“The VIM4 SBC is the latest addition to our popular Khadas VIM series. It has a powerful Amlogic A311D2 SoC, featuring a 2.2GHz quad core ARM Cortex-A73, and 2.0GHz quad core Cortex-A53 CPU. HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and PRIME HDR video processing are supported, and TrustZone based security is used for DRM video streaming.”

“The new VIM4 SBC goes beyond what our original VIM models have to offer. It has an onboard micro HDMI input port for smart display & video conferencing applications. Four HDMI display outputs (HDMI, MIPI-DSI, V-by-One & eDP) means you can connect up to 3 displays simultaneously (including touch) without the need of costly adapters and custom boards.”

Source : Khadas

