The Raspberry Pi series of single-board computers has been a game-changer in the world of computing, providing affordable and accessible technology to enthusiasts and professionals alike. The latest model in this series, the Raspberry Pi 5, is a testament to the continuous innovation and development that the Raspberry Pi Foundation is known for. The Raspberry Pi 5 mini PC is now available to preorder from a wide variety of online stores all of which are listed here.

This interesting look into the technical details and development history of the Raspberry Pi 5, shedding light on its hardware architecture, manufacturing changes, improved performance, and backwards compatibility.

The Raspberry Pi 5 is a product of an 8+ year development process, with an estimated cost of around $25 million. This extensive timeframe allowed the Raspberry Pi team to meticulously design and optimize the device, resulting in a highly integrated and efficient system. The architecture of the Raspberry Pi 5 has moved to a “chiplet” design, with the application processor and IO controller as separate chips connected via PCI Express. This design choice has led to tighter integration and optimization, enhancing the overall performance of the device.

How the Raspberry Pi 5 was designed

At the heart of the Raspberry Pi 5 is the new Broadcom BCM2712 application processor. This faster processor, coupled with more CPU cores, significantly boosts the device’s processing power. Complementing the processor is a custom IO controller chip called rp1, which manages the input and output operations of the device. The Raspberry Pi 5 also features upgraded components such as the GPU, memory, USB, display, and power systems, contributing to its enhanced performance.

The manufacturing process of the Raspberry Pi 5 also underwent significant changes. The device is built using a 16nm fabrication process, a step up from the previous models. This smaller process node allows for more transistors to be packed into the same space, increasing the device’s processing power while reducing power consumption. Additionally, the Raspberry Pi 5 employs intrusive reflow soldering, a technique that ensures a reliable and robust connection between the components and the board.

Performance-wise, the Raspberry Pi 5 outshines its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 4. It boasts 2x memory bandwidth and 2x display pipeline bandwidth, resulting in smoother operation and better display quality. The faster CPU speeds further enhance the device’s performance, making it suitable for more demanding applications.

Despite these upgrades, the Raspberry Pi 5 retains backwards compatibility with Raspberry Pi 4 peripherals and accessories. This means that users can continue using their existing equipment with the new model, saving them the cost and hassle of purchasing new peripherals. However, there are a few minor breaks in compatibility for advanced users, which are necessary trade-offs for the improved performance and features.

Speaking of features, the Raspberry Pi 5 introduces several new ones, including a power button, real time clock, PCle, and video output targeted at very old TV standards. These additions make the device more versatile and user-friendly, catering to a wider range of use cases.

The Raspberry Pi 5 is a product of meticulous design and development, featuring a host of upgrades and new features while maintaining compatibility with previous models. Its improved performance, coupled with its affordability and accessibility, makes it a valuable tool for both enthusiasts and professionals. The Raspberry Pi 5 is a testament to the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s commitment to continuous innovation and development, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with single-board computers.

Raspberry Pi 5 specifications

Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with cryptography extensions, 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache

VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2

Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output with HDR support

4Kp60 HEVC decoder

LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM (4GB and 8GB SKUs available at launch)

Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi®

Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

microSD card slot, with support for high-speed SDR104 mode

2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation

2 × USB 2.0 ports

Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires separate PoE+ HAT)

2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers

PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals (requires separate M.2 HAT or other adapter)

5V/5A DC power via USB-C, with Power Delivery support

Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin header

Real-time clock (RTC), powered from external battery

Power button



