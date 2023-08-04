How to add a RetroPie Raspberry Pi to a Arcade1UP arcade cabinet

In a recent tutorial, a Raspberry Pi enthusiast and tech-savvy YouTuber ETA Prime demonstrated how to transform an Arcade1UP cabinet into a Raspberry Pi arcade cabinet. This innovative process involves installing a Raspberry Pi, compact computer, inside the arcade cabinet. The project has used affordable USB encoders and buttons to keep the overall cost low, making this a budget-friendly project for arcade enthusiasts although you can upgrade any components to suit your budget as required.

The necessary items for this process include a Raspberry Pi, an SD card, a power supply, and an LCD controller board to convert the stock monitor to HDMI. ETA Prime also recommends purchasing a full arcade button kit, which includes all the necessary buttons and two joysticks. A small amp, which can be found on Amazon or eBay, is also required for this project.

Adding a Raspberry Pi to a Arcade1UP

In addition to these items, ETA Prime used a power strip, zip ties, a screwdriver, a knife, and a drill for creating extra holes for the buttons. Before starting the process, the presenter advises ensuring the LCD monitor is working properly.

The original buttons and joysticks were replaced with new ones from the arcade button kit. ETA Prime added two extra buttons to the control panel by drilling two 30mm holes. These buttons were then connected to USB encoder boards, which were subsequently plugged into the Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi arcade cabinet extra buttons

To avoid confusion between player one and player two, ETA Prime advises wiring each button to each encoder in the exact same spot. An amp was also installed and connected to the speaker and the controller board.

Before finalizing the setup, don’t forget to test everything to ensure it works properly. For those who are not comfortable with setting up a Raspberry Pi, a Pandora’s box can be used as an alternative. RetroPie emulation software using this project and available to download for free and install on your Raspberry Pi mini PC allows the Pi to emulate retro video games. This adds a nostalgic touch to the modern Raspberry Pi arcade cabinet together with a really easy-to-use menu system allowing you to access all your favorite retro games.

All the items used in the tutorial can be found on Amazon or eBay, with links provided by ETA Prime. This project is a great way for arcade enthusiasts to add a personal touch to their gaming experience, combining the charm of retro gaming with the versatility of the Raspberry Pi.

Source & Image : ETA Prime



