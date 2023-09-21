Witty Pi 4 Raspberry Pi power management add-on board

The Witty Pi 4 is an innovative add-on board that enhances the functionality of the Raspberry Pi by integrating a real-time clock and power management capabilities. This fourth-generation model is a testament to the continuous evolution of technology, offering a range of features that make it a valuable addition to any Raspberry Pi setup.

One of the key features of the Witty Pi 4 is its factory-calibrated and temperature-compensated real-time clock. This clock boasts an impressive ±2ppm accuracy, ensuring that the Raspberry Pi always operates on precise time. This is particularly beneficial for applications that require accurate timekeeping, even in the absence of internet access. The real-time clock overwrites the system time each time the Raspberry Pi boots up, ensuring the device always knows the correct time.

In addition to the real-time clock, the Witty Pi 4 also includes a dedicated temperature sensor with a 0.125 °C resolution. This feature allows the Raspberry Pi to function as a temperature-controlled device, opening up a range of potential applications in environments where temperature monitoring is crucial.

Witty Pi 4 Raspberry Pi

The Witty Pi 4 is not just about time and temperature, though. It also includes an on-board DC/DC converter that accepts up to 30V DC, making it a versatile power solution for the Raspberry Pi. This feature allows the device to be powered with a 6~30V power supply or 5V via the USB type C connector, providing flexibility in terms of power sources.

Another notable feature of the Witty Pi 4 is its AVR 8-bit microcontroller (MCU) with 8 KB programmable flash. This feature enhances the overall functionality of the Raspberry Pi, providing additional computing power and storage. The Witty Pi 4 also excels in power management. It can manage the powering-off sequence of the Raspberry Pi, allowing it to shut down and wake up only when needed. This feature not only saves power but also extends the lifespan of the Raspberry Pi by reducing unnecessary power cycles.

Moreover, the Witty Pi 4 features an e-Latching power switch, enabling users to turn on/off the Raspberry Pi with a single tap on the button. This feature helps avoid data corruption caused by hard shutdown, ensuring the integrity of the data stored on the Raspberry Pi. The Witty Pi 4 supports all Raspberry Pi models with a 40-pin GPIO header, including A+, B+, 2B, Zero, Zero W, Zero 2 W, 3B, 3B+, 3A+ and 4B. This broad compatibility makes it a versatile add-on for a wide range of Raspberry Pi models.

Priced at $27.63, the Witty Pi 4 offers a cost-effective solution for Raspberry Pi timing, scheduling, and power management needs. It provides a range of features that enhance the functionality of the Raspberry Pi, making it a valuable addition to any Raspberry Pi setup.

The Witty Pi 4 is a powerful add-on board that enhances the functionality of the Raspberry Pi. With its real-time clock, temperature sensor, DC/DC converter, and power management capabilities, it offers a range of features that make it a valuable addition to any Raspberry Pi setup. Whether you’re looking to improve the timing, scheduling, or power management of your Raspberry Pi, the Witty Pi 4 is a cost-effective and versatile solution.

Source: UUGear



