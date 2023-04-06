Raspberry Pi online code editor for kids launches

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has this week announced the availability of its new online code editor specifically designed for kids to help them learn how to program and code. The code editor is currently in its beta development stage and not yet quite finished, however the development team would be delighted to know your feedback so they can work on making it better for you another digital makers. If you would like to try out the new online code editor jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Currently the Raspberry Pi Foundation online code editor enable users to :

– Write and run Python code right in their browser, with no setup required. The interface is simple and intuitive, which makes getting started with text-based coding easier.

– Save their code using their Raspberry Pi Foundation account. We want learners to easily build on projects they start in the classroom at home, or bring a project they’ve started at home to their coding club.

Online code editor

“We are building a new online text-based Code Editor to help young people aged 7 and older learn to write code. It’s free and designed for young people who attend Code Clubs and CoderDojos, students in schools, and learners at home. We’ve chosen Python as the first programming language our Code Editor supports because it is popular in schools, CoderDojos, and Code Clubs. Many educators and young people like Python because they see it as similar to the English language. It is often the text-based language young people learn when they take their first steps away from a block-based programming environment, such as Scratch. “

“We’re also planning to add features such as project sharing and collaboration, which we know young people will love. We want the Editor to be safe, accessible, and age-appropriate. As safeguarding is always at the core of what we do, we’ll only make new features available once we’ve ensured they comply with the ICO’s age-appropriate design code and our safeguarding policies.”

if you would like to learn more about coding in Python you will be pleased to know that this months issue of the official Raspberry Pi Magazine MagPi features more information on learning the versatile programming language.

Source : OCE : RPF





