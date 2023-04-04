ECG monitoring made easy with Raspberry Pi and PiEEG Shield

If you have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the PiEEG shield on the Crowd Supply website you will be pleased to know that is now available to purchase. Allowing you to measure ECG bio signals using the a Raspberry Pi mini PC equipped with the PiEEG shield. Check out the presentation video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new shield specifically designed “to convert Raspberry Pi in to a brain-computer interface“.

Raspberry Pi PiEEG shield

“PiEEG is an open source Raspberry Pi shield that measures biosignals such as those used in electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and electrocardiography (ECG). PiEEG is versatile, easy to work with, and compatible with different types of electrodes. Best of all, it was designed to be usable by anyone. To begin measuring bio-signals, all you need to do is connect the electrodes and run a Python script. Applications include gaming, entertainment, sports, health, meditation, and more.”

Raspberry Pi PiEEG shield specifications :

Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3 or 4

8 channels for connecting wet or dry electrodes

Data transfer via SPI protocol with a frequency from 250 SPS to 16 kSPS and a resolution of 24 bits per channel

Programmable signal gain: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 12, 24

Ability to measure impedance

Common-Mode Rejection Ratio CMRR: 120

Internal noise: 0.4 μV

External noise: 0.8 μV

Signal-to-noise ratio (SNR): 130 dB

LEDs for power indication and ADS1299 connection indication

3 free pins for connecting external objects (ground and Raspberry Pi channel)

33 Pins from the Raspberry Pi GPIO can be used for various tasks, like connecting external devices

Easy programming with the provided open source software for reading and processing data in Python, C, and C++

Source : Crowd Supply





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals