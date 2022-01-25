Measure ECG biosignals with the Raspberry Pi PiEEG shield

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, developers and enthusiasts building projects needing to measure ECG, EEG or EMG bio-signals may be interested in a new open source Raspberry Pi shield specifically designed for the job and aptly named the PiEEG. Specifically created to measure bio-signals such as those used in electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and electrocardiography (ECG) the versatile shield is easy to set up and compatible with a wide variety of different electrodes.

Raspberry Pi ECG

“PiEEG was designed to be usable by anyone. To begin measuring biosignals, all you need to do is connect the electrodes and run a python script. Applications include gaming, entertainment, sports, health, meditation, and more. PiEEG relies on open source software to process biosignals in real time. Our GitHub repo provides open source models that will help you do things like control robots using the EEG signals generated by your mind! This device is intended to help you learn not only about neuroscience but also about signal processing, filters, and machine learning.”

Specifications and features include :

Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3 or 4

8 channels for connecting wet or dry electrodes

Data transfer via SPI protocol with a frequency from 250 SPS to 16 kSPS and a resolution of 24 bits per channel

Programmable signal gain: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 12, 24

Ability to measure impedance

Common-Mode Rejection Ratio CMRR – 120

Internal noise – 0.4 μV

External noise – 0.8 μV

Signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) – 130 dB

LEDs for power indication and ADS1299 connection indication

3 free pins for connecting external objects (ground and Raspberry Pi channel)

33 Pins from the Raspberry Pi GPIO40 can be used for various tasks, like connecting external devices

Easy programming with the provided open source software for reading and processing data in Python, C, and C++

For more information on the new Raspberry Pi PiEEG shield capable of reading a variety of different biosignals and soon to be available via the Crowd Supply website, jump over to the official project page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

