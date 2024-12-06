GPD Pocket 4 Running Steam Deck OS : Portable Gaming & Productivity

The GPD Pocket 4 is a modular handheld PC that combines portability with robust performance, catering to both gamers and professionals. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370 chipset and Radeon 890M iGPU, this device delivers impressive capabilities for gaming and productivity tasks. While it excels in many areas, certain features, such as TDP control on Linux, are still under development, leaving room for future enhancements. Its compact design and high-end specifications make it a versatile choice for users who demand power in a portable form factor. ETA Prime has loaded the portable Pocket size laptop with Bazzite OS a Steam Deck OS style gaming operating system.

Specification Overview

At the heart of the GPD Pocket 4 lies the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370 chipset, a 12-core, 24-thread processor designed for demanding workloads. Paired with the Radeon 890M iGPU, built on the advanced RDNA 3.5 architecture, the device ensures smooth performance for gaming and resource-intensive productivity tasks. This combination is further supported by 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, clocked at an impressive 8000 MHz, providing the necessary bandwidth for multitasking and high-performance applications.

The device features an 8.8-inch 2.5K LTPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. This high-refresh-rate screen enhances gaming visuals while maintaining sharpness and color accuracy for professional tasks. A 45Wh battery with 100W PD fast charging ensures quick recharges, though battery life may be limited when operating at higher TDP settings. The combination of innovative hardware and a vibrant display makes the GPD Pocket 4 a compelling choice for users seeking a balance between performance and portability.

Gaming Performance: Designed for Immersive Play

The GPD Pocket 4 is optimized for gaming, using advanced technologies like FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and frame generation to enhance performance. Popular titles such as *Cyberpunk 2077*, *Black Myth: Wukong*, *Doom Eternal*, *Spider-Man Remastered*, and *God of War Ragnarok* run smoothly at 1080p with medium to high settings, delivering consistent and respectable frame rates. The device’s ability to handle graphically demanding games makes it a strong contender in the handheld gaming market.

However, its gaming potential is somewhat limited by the current lack of TDP control on Linux, which affects power efficiency and thermal management. On Windows, users can fully adjust TDP settings, allowing for fine-tuned performance based on their needs. Future updates to Linux-based systems are expected to address this limitation, unlocking the full potential of the hardware and providing a more seamless gaming experience across platforms.

GPD Pocket 4 Running Steam Deck OS

Software and Compatibility: A Linux-Focused Experience

The GPD Pocket 4 runs on Bazzite OS, a Linux-based operating system tailored for gaming and general use. This OS offers essential features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and audio functionality right out of the box, making sure seamless connectivity. Additionally, the device supports video output via HDMI and USB-C, making it versatile for use with external displays, whether for gaming or productivity.

While Bazzite OS provides a solid foundation, its optimization for the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370 chipset is still evolving. BIOS updates and improvements to the Linux kernel are anticipated to enhance compatibility and performance, making sure a smoother user experience over time. The focus on Linux makes the GPD Pocket 4 an attractive option for users who prefer open-source platforms, though ongoing updates will be crucial to fully realize its potential.

Design and Usability: Compact and Flexible

The GPD Pocket 4 stands out with its modular design, which includes a backlit keyboard, a touch panel, and a 180° hinge that allows for tablet or tent modes. This flexibility makes it suitable for a variety of use cases, from gaming to professional work. Its slim and portable form factor ensures that it can be easily carried, making it an excellent choice for users who are frequently on the move.

The ergonomic design enhances comfort during extended use, while the high-quality display offers vibrant visuals and smooth performance for both gaming and productivity tasks. The modular approach not only adds versatility but also ensures that the device can adapt to different user preferences, whether they prioritize gaming, work, or multimedia consumption.

Challenges and Future Improvements: Addressing Limitations

Despite its many strengths, the GPD Pocket 4 faces some challenges. The most notable issue is the limited TDP control on Linux, which impacts battery efficiency and thermal management. At higher TDP settings, such as 28W, battery life is constrained, making it less ideal for extended use. However, lower TDP settings (15-17W) could significantly extend battery life once fully supported. Planned BIOS updates and Linux optimizations are expected to address these issues, improving both performance and energy efficiency.

Additionally, while the device’s hardware is impressive, its reliance on ongoing software updates highlights the importance of continued support from the manufacturer. Enhancements to the Linux-based Bazzite OS and better optimization for the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX 370 chipset will be key to unlocking the full potential of the GPD Pocket 4, making sure it remains competitive in the rapidly evolving handheld PC market.

A Versatile and Promising Handheld PC

The GPD Pocket 4 is a powerful and versatile device that excels in both gaming and productivity. Its robust hardware, high-refresh-rate display, and modular design make it a standout option for users seeking a portable yet capable PC. While certain features, such as TDP control on Linux, require further refinement, the device’s potential is undeniable. With planned updates and optimizations, the GPD Pocket 4 is well-positioned to become an even more capable and reliable handheld PC, appealing to a wide range of users who value performance and portability.

