How to Build a Budget Gaming PC with Steam Deck OS for Under $250

If you’re looking to build a budget gaming PC, you might be interested in this $250 build by ETA Prime, which runs a Steam Deck OS-style operating system. Creating a gaming PC that mirrors the Steam Deck experience without breaking the bank is not only feasible but also an exciting project for gamers of all skill levels. This guide will walk you through how to transform a modest Dell Optiplex 7060 into a capable gaming machine, providing an affordable entry into the world of 1080p gaming. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just starting out, this project promises not only significant savings but also a rewarding DIY experience.

Budget Gaming PC Build

At the core of this budget-friendly build is the Dell Optiplex 7060, a small form factor PC powered by an Intel Core i7-8700 processor and 16GB of RAM—more than enough to handle modern games and keep you in the action. The real magic happens when you pair it with a low-profile Radeon RX 6400 graphics card and install Bazzite OS, an operating system designed to replicate the Steam Deck experience. This combination not only keeps costs low but also maximizes performance, allowing you to enjoy your favorite titles without compromise.

Selecting Your Base System: The Foundation of Your Build

The cornerstone of this budget build is the Dell Optiplex 7060, a compact yet powerful system that serves as an excellent starting point. This model typically features:

An Intel Core i7-8700 processor

16GB of RAM

A 512GB m.2 SSD

This configuration provides a robust foundation for gaming, offering ample processing power and storage. The i7-8700, with its 6 cores and 12 threads, can handle most modern games without breaking a sweat. 16GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking and game performance, while the m.2 SSD offers quick boot times and fast game loading.

If the Optiplex 7060 isn’t readily available or doesn’t suit your preferences, consider the HP ProDesk as an alternative. It offers similar specifications in a compact design, maintaining the small form factor crucial for this build.

Choosing the Right Graphics Card: Balancing Performance and Budget

For graphics, the low-profile Radeon RX 6400 is an ideal choice. This card is designed to fit seamlessly within small form factor cases, making it perfect for the Optiplex 7060. While it may not compete with high-end GPUs, the RX 6400 offers:

Effective 1080p gaming performance

Low power consumption

Compatibility with small form factor cases

The RX 6400 strikes a balance between cost and capability, allowing you to play most modern games at 1080p resolution with medium to high settings. However, it’s important to be aware of its limitations. In graphically intensive games, you may need to lower some settings to maintain smooth framerates.

Build a Budget Steam Deck OS Gaming PC for Under $250

Installing the Operating System: Emulating the Steam Deck Experience

To truly mirror the Steam Deck experience, installing Bazzite OS is recommended. This alternative operating system offers:

Customization options including themes and performance overlays

Optimization for gaming performance

A user interface similar to the Steam Deck

Bazzite OS is designed with gaming in mind, making it a practical choice for this build. Its performance optimizations can help squeeze extra frames out of your hardware, while its customization options allow you to tailor the experience to your preferences.

Testing Your System’s Performance: Benchmarking and Optimization

Once your system is assembled and the Bazzite OS is downloaded and installed, it’s crucial to assess its performance. Test your setup with a variety of games to understand its capabilities. Some recommended titles for benchmarking include:

Doom Eternal

Elden Ring

Cyberpunk 2077

These games represent a range of graphical demands and can give you a good idea of what your system can handle. To enhance performance, use AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and frame generation technology where available. These tools can significantly improve frame rates and visual quality, making sure a smoother gaming experience even on less powerful hardware.

Understanding the Limitations: Future-Proofing Considerations

While this build offers excellent value, it’s important to understand its limitations. Small form factor builds often have constraints, particularly in terms of upgradeability. The compact nature of the Optiplex 7060 limits your options for future GPU upgrades.

If future-proofing is a priority, consider opting for a mini tower version of the Optiplex 7060. This larger form factor allows for:

Better GPU choices in the future

Improved cooling options

More flexibility in component selection

While this may slightly increase your initial cost, it can provide more long-term value by accommodating more powerful graphics cards as your gaming needs evolve.

Expanding Your Gaming Horizons: Additional Considerations

To further enhance your gaming experience, consider these additional tips:

Explore emulation: Many emulators run well on this hardware, opening up a vast library of retro games.

Invest in a good controller: A quality gamepad can significantly improve your gaming experience, especially for platformers and racing games.

Optimize your network: If you plan on online gaming, ensure your network setup is optimized for low latency.

This budget gaming PC build offers an economical solution for those seeking a Steam Deck-like experience without the portability. It excels in affordability and compactness, making it ideal for space-constrained setups or as a secondary gaming system. While future upgrades may be necessary to keep up with advancing game requirements, this build provides a solid starting point for budget-conscious gamers.

By carefully selecting components and using optimized software, you can create a customizable and efficient gaming experience that rivals more expensive setups. Remember to regularly assess your gaming needs and explore alternative configurations to ensure your setup remains relevant. With thoughtful planning and a willingness to experiment, you can enjoy a diverse range of games without exceeding your budget.

