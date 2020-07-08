Maingear TURBO liquid cooled Ryzen 3000XT desktop PC system from $1,499

Maingear has introduced their new TURBO liquid cooled desktop PC system which is now available to order priced from $1,499. The TURBO PC system features a newly designed version of Maingear’s own revolutionary APEX liquid cooling system.

Combining a custom quiet pump, pressure regulated cooling, a flow rate sensor, and a high-capacity reservoir with additional simultaneous CPU and GPU coverage for the cooling and overclocking potential of a full-sized desktop in a much smaller compact form factor. Wallace Santos, founder and CEO of Maingear explains.

“As we approach the next console generation, many gamers are looking for the best performance that their money can buy,” – “The new MAINGEAR TURBO is an incredibly powerful gaming machine that can easily meet the needs of next-generation 4K and ray-traced gaming experiences at uncapped frame rates. Built from best-in-class upgradeable components and housed in a console-sized chassis engineered in-house at MAINGEAR, the TURBO is our most impressive custom system to date. There’s no better time than now to experience the versatility and freedom of PC gaming.”

Specifications of the Maingear TURBO PC system :

– Small-Form-Factor – 6.7″ x 14.4″ x 12.3″ (WxDxH)

– Up to AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or AMD Ryzen 3950X

– Up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphic Cards

– Up to 64 GB of Memory

– Up to 16 TB of Storage Space

– MAINGEAR APEX Custom Hardline Liquid Cooling

– Ultra-Quiet Vertical Fan Airflow

– Custom PWM Smart Fan Controller for Ultra-Quiet Cooling

– MAINGEAR Redline Overclocked

– Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro

– MARC III Customizable Artwork or Logo

– 100% Zero Bloatware Guarantee

Source : Maingear

