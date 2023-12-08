MELE Quieter 4 small form factor 4K Windows 11 PC

If you’re in the market for a compact and efficient Windows PC, the Mele Quieter 4 Mini PC might just be what you need. This small yet powerful device is designed to handle your daily computing tasks with ease, whether it’s for work or entertainment. Imagine having the capability to enjoy 4K videos without the bulk of a traditional desktop.

The Mele Quieter 4 is powered by the latest Intel 12th gen Alder Lake n100 CPU, which clocks in at 3.4 GHz. This is a significant step up from older processors like the Intel n5105, ensuring that you get a smooth and reliable performance for all your activities. Whether you’re browsing the web, streaming media, or working on documents, this mini PC is up to the task.

Despite its size, which is comparable to that of a smartphone, the Quieter 4C doesn’t skimp on connectivity options. It’s equipped with a variety of ports, including two USB Type-C ports—one of which supports video and power delivery—a Micro SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, a full-size HDMI port, and Gigabit Ethernet. This ensures you have a reliable wired connection and can connect all your necessary accessories without any hassle.

Small form factor 4K Windows 11 PC

Out of the box, the Quieter 4C comes with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, providing ample space for most users. However, if you need more, there’s an M.2 slot available to add an NVMe SSD, allowing you to customize the storage to fit your specific needs.

When it comes to wireless capabilities, the Quieter 4C doesn’t disappoint. It features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, offering fast and stable connections for all your devices. Plus, with Windows 11 Home already installed, you can start using the mini PC right away, without the hassle of setting up an operating system.

MELE Quieter4 mini PC

The mini PC’s integrated Intel UHD GPU is more than capable of handling 4K video playback, making it an excellent choice for streaming high-definition content. And you won’t have to worry about your electricity bill, thanks to the device’s energy efficiency. It consumes an average of just 4.2 watts when idle and a maximum of 18.7 watts under full load.

One of the standout features of the Quieter 4C is its passive cooling system. This not only reduces noise, making it ideal for quiet environments, but it also helps to maintain low operating temperatures. This means you can enjoy a quiet and efficient performance without the distraction of a noisy fan.

The Mele Quieter 4C mini PC is perfect for those who need a versatile and adaptable computer. It’s well-suited for a variety of tasks, from web surfing and document processing to 4K video streaming and emulation. With its modern connectivity, customizable storage, and solid performance, it’s a great option for both personal and professional use. If you’re looking to upgrade your current setup or need a space-saving secondary PC, the Quieter 4C is definitely worth considering.



