Retroid Pocket 4 Pro retro handheld games console with game streaming

The Retroid Pocket 4 Pro is capturing the hearts of gamers who long for the days of classic gaming, but also enjoy the latest technologies such as game streaming. This compact handheld console, is priced at an accessible $199, and is a dream come true for those who enjoy retro games. It’s a device that merges the charm of old-school gaming with the capabilities of today’s technology, offering a unique experience that’s hard to find elsewhere.

The latest console is a step up from its predecessors, the Retroid Pocket 3 and 3 Plus, and it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 CPU. This processor, along with the Mali G77 MC9 GPU, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, ensures that games run smoothly. Whether you’re revisiting classics or exploring new titles that pay homage to the past, the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro delivers a gaming experience that’s both fluid and captivating.

The device features a 4.7-inch display that offers a clear and vibrant view of your games without sacrificing portability. With a resolution of 750×1334, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and a 16:9 aspect ratio, the screen provides a sharp and enjoyable gaming experience. The display is also bright, with up to 500 nits of brightness, making every game look its best. And if you prefer a bigger screen, you can connect the console to your TV for an even more immersive experience.

Retro handheld games console

Staying connected is easy with the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, thanks to its Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities. These features ensure stable connections for streaming and online play. The console runs on Android 13 with a custom Retroid layer, which includes a performance menu that lets you switch between standard and high-performance modes. A built-in cooling fan keeps the device at the right temperature, so you can play for hours without worrying about overheating.

For those who love to play games from different eras, the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro excels in emulation. It supports a wide range of games from systems like the PSP, Dreamcast, 3DS, GameCube, and PS2. The hardware is powerful enough to handle these games with ease, providing smooth frame rates and precise controls that make the emulation feel authentic.

Retroid Pocket 4 Pro colour options

Battery life is crucial for gaming on the go, and the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro delivers. You can expect up to 6 hours of playtime for less demanding games and about 4 hours for more intense sessions. The 5,000 mAh battery means you can enjoy your favorite games without needing to recharge frequently.

The design of the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro has been carefully considered to ensure comfortable play. It features ergonomic analog triggers, Hall-based analog sticks to prevent drift, and a tactile D-pad with Dome switches. The console also includes a 3.5 mm audio jack, micro SD card slot, USB Type-C port, and micro HDMI output. While the design is generally well-received, some users have suggested a few improvements, such as a quieter fan and a better D-pad.

Specifications :

RP4 Pro:

CPU: 4*78@2.6GHz 4*A55@2.0 GHz

GPU: G77 MC9@836MHz

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 + TF Card Slot

OS: Android 13

RP4:

CPU: 2*A78@2.4GHz + 6*A55@2.0GHz

GPU: G68 MC4@900MHz

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 + TF Card Slot

OS: Android 11

Overall, the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro stands out as an excellent option for those who want a portable and powerful device for retro gaming. It successfully blends the nostalgic appeal of classic games with the benefits of modern technology, offering strong performance, a clear display, and extensive emulation capabilities. For anyone passionate about retro gaming, this console is a must-have for your collection.



