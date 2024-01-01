RG35XX H mini handheld games console

Anbernic has just unveiled their newest addition to the world of handheld gaming: the RG35XX H. A miniature handheld games console dream come true for those who hold a special place in their hearts for retro games. With a price tag of just $67.99 USD, it’s an affordable way to relive the classics. The RG35XX H is packed with features that are sure to delight gamers who appreciate the nostalgia of yesteryear’s titles.

The Allwinner H700 CPU is the powerhouse behind the RG35XX H, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the RG3566 model. This console boasts a quad-core ARM Cortex A53 CPU and a Mali G31 MP2 GPU, which work together to provide a seamless and robust gaming experience. The addition of 1 GB of LPDDR4 RAM means that even the most resource-intensive retro games will run smoothly on this device.

When it comes to design, the RG35XX H pays homage to the classic era of gaming. It features a horizontal layout that includes dual analog sticks and a 3.5-inch IPS display with a 640×480 resolution, bringing your favorite old-school games to life with vivid clarity. The console’s micro switch shoulder and trigger buttons, along with the conductive pad under the Anbernic D-Pad and face buttons, offer a responsive and tactile gaming experience.

Mini handheld games console

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of handheld games consoles :

Connectivity is a breeze with the RG35XX H, thanks to its dual USB Type-C ports, a mini HDMI port for connecting to a larger screen, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The inclusion of 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities means you can enjoy gaming sessions wherever you are. The device runs on a Linux-based operating system, which opens up possibilities for gamers to install custom or modified firmware, allowing for a more personalized gaming experience.

The RG35XX H is designed for extended play, featuring a 3,300 mAh battery that can last for about 6 hours and 45 minutes on full brightness. This means you won’t have to worry about your device dying in the middle of a gaming session. Storage is also taken care of, with dual micro SD card slots that provide plenty of space for both the operating system and your personal game collection.

The gaming community is eagerly anticipating the release of the RG35XX H, as it is expected to support a wide range of emulators and games, including those from platforms like Dreamcast and PlayStation. There’s already a buzz about the potential for firmware updates and tweaks that could further enhance the performance of games on this console.

Anbernic’s RG35XX H is a compact and feature-packed handheld gaming console that is making waves in the retro gaming market. With its powerful CPU, diverse connectivity options, and a dedicated community of enthusiasts, this console is an excellent choice for gamers looking for an affordable way to play on the go. Whether you’re revisiting the games of your childhood or discovering them for the first time, the RG35XX H is set to deliver a nostalgic and enjoyable gaming experience.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals