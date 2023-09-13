Upgrade your handheld games console storage with a WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD

If you’re looking to upgrade your handheld games console storage you might be interested in a new SSD unveiled by Western Digital in the form of the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD. This M.2 2230 SSD is designed to expand the storage of handheld gaming devices and M.2 2230 compatible laptops, and handheld games consoles such as Valve’s Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally offering up to a staggering 2TB of storage.

The WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD is not just about capacity; it’s also about performance. It is equipped with PCIe Gen 4.03, delivering speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s for the 1TB and 2TB models. This speed is crucial for gamers, enabling quick game installations and level loads.

The SSD also features Western Digital’s nCache 4.0 technology and Microsoft’s DirectStorage support. These exclusive gaming features further enhance the drive’s performance, allowing gamers to bring and play their large game libraries wherever they are.

The WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD is designed to be compatible with a range of devices, including the ASUS ROG Ally. This compatibility ensures that a broad spectrum of gamers can benefit from the drive’s high-speed performance and large storage capacity.

Western Digital is offering the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD in three capacities: 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. This range of options allows consumers to choose the capacity that best suits their gaming needs. Furthermore, the SSD comes with a 5-year limited warranty from Western Digital, providing extra peace of mind for consumers.

WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD

The pricing for the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD is competitive, with the 500 GB model available for $74.99, the 1 TB model for $109.99, and the 2 TB model for $219.99. The 1 TB and 2 TB models are available exclusively at Western Digital’s online store and Best Buy.

In addition to its impressive specifications, the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD can be managed using the Western Digital Dashboard software (Windows only). This software allows users to keep their drive tuned up, ensuring optimal performance at all times.

In conclusion, the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD is a high-performance storage solution designed to meet the growing demands of the handheld gaming market. With its large storage capacity, high-speed performance, and exclusive gaming features, it is poised to enhance the gaming experience for many consumers.

Source : WD



