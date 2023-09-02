Playing Bethesda’s Starfield on the Steam Deck – Early Access

In the vast expanse of the gaming universe, Bethesda Game Studios is set to launch its highly anticipated Starfield, action role-playing game in a few days time. On September 6, 2023 Although the game has been in Early Access enabling those interested to get their hands-on pre-release versions to test out its performance, gameplay, mechanics and storyline, in anticipation of its launch.

Starfield is the first new intellectual property developed by Bethesda in over 25 years and offers players the flexibility to switch between first-person and third-person perspectives at any point in the game. The game’s open world is an area within the Milky Way galaxy, featuring both fictional and non-fictional planetary systems. Players can land on more than 1,000 planets and an unspecified number of moons and space stations, making the game a truly expansive experience.

Starfield playing on Steam Deck

If you are interested in learning more about the performance you can expect when playing this huge adventure game on Valve’s handheld games console the Steam Deck. You will be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a quick hands-on video providing his first thoughts. Check it out below.

Other articles and trailers you may find of interest related to the new Bethesda Starfield game :

Starfield Steam Deck performance

Despite initial doubts about compatibility, the game performed admirably on the device. Starfield is currently in Early Access, and improvements are expected as the game continues to develop.

The Steam Deck, despite its less powerful CPU and iGPU, managed to run Starfield at 30 FPS on low settings, providing a decent gaming experience. The experimental proton version was used for the test, with all settings turned to low and the frame rate locked at 30 FPS. While there were performance dips when the screen was crowded, the game performed well overall.

Compatibility

ETA Prime anticipates that Starfield could run smoothly at 30 FPS in the future, possibly even with medium settings. The game was also tested in space travel mode, where performance was good due to less action on screen. However, one issue noted was the difficulty in reading smaller text on the ship controls at lower resolutions. ETA Prime also tried the game on the Rog Ally, a handheld with a more powerful APU than the Steam Deck, but experienced crashes. This goes to show that power isn’t everything when it comes to compatibility and performance.

The upcoming Starfield game, with its expansive universe and engaging gameplay, has shown promising results on the Valve Steam Deck handheld games console. As the game continues to develop, players can look forward to an even smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

Starfield Storyline

“Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game.

In Starfield the most important story is the one you tell with your character. Start your journey by customizing your appearance and deciding your Background and Traits. Will you be an experienced explorer, a charming diplomat, a stealthy cyber runner, or something else entirely? The choice is yours. Decide who you will be and what you will become.”

Source : Steam



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals