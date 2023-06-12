Starfield release date set by Bethesda for September 6th 2023

The Starfield game will be launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6, 2023 and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the game from day one. Just after the Xbox Games Showcase, Game Director Todd Howard and the development team at Bethesda Game Studios shared more details about the new game it storyline, game mechanics and role-playing sci-fi theme.

“Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.”

Starfield release date

“The next-generation immersive RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield, arrives on September 6! Get ready to start your epic journey with a look at some brand new Starfield gameplay revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase. From space flight and combat to weapons, creatures and cities, there’s a lot to see. “

“We learned about the game’s main questline, which will send intrepid explorers on a mission to discover the secrets of the universe. We also got a new look at how the game handles your ship’s crew and Companions – the Companions you bring with you, and the crew you hire on, will provide different bonuses to your ship and outpost.

Speaking of your ship, we also got a look at how you’ll be able to build, customize and upgrade your roster of ships, and got a further look at how Starfield will handle exploration. From the surfaces of over 1000 planets to the space in between, discovering what’s out there is nearly limitless. All of this is powered by new technology, which allowed Bethesda Game Studios to create completely unique experiences for every player, while still applying all of the hand-crafted care players have come to expect.”

