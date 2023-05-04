Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct confirmed for June 11

Gamers will be pleased to know that Microsoft has confirmed the date for the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase and Bethesda Starfield Direct presentation which will now take place next month on June 11, 2023. The presentation will be available in over 30 languages and will include American Sign Language, British Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions.

The presentations will be streamed via Microsoft’s Xbox channels on YouTube.com/Xbox, Twitch.tv/Xbox, Twitch.tv/XboxASL and Facebook.com/Xbox. Worldwide presentation times will be PT: June 11, 10am, ET: June 11, 1pm, BST: June 11, 6pm, CET: June 11, 7pm, JST: June 12, 4am and AEST: June 12, 3am.

Xbox Games Showcase Starfield Direct 2023

Immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase, we’ll be airing Starfield Direct, a deep-dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated sci-fi RPG. Join us for some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world. This is the day gamers have been waiting for to see what is coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.”

Starfield Direct will invite you inside Bethesda Game Studios to learn much, much more about Starfield, with tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information. Like last year, we’ll also have our follow-up stream, Xbox Games Showcase Extended airing June 13 at 10am PT, with in-depth interviews focused on the news from our Xbox Games Showcase as well as game updates from our partners.

“Our virtual and in-person FanFest events are also returning this year, with opportunities to watch our broadcast with local fans in Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, Melbourne, and Warsaw. Sign up for Xbox FanFest at aka.ms/XboxFanFest and enter to win for a chance to attend. No Purchase Necessary. Open only to registered Xbox FanFest fans. 18+. Ends 5/9/23. For country restrictions and unique Sweepstakes details, see Official Rules.”

Source : Microsoft





