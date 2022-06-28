New Xbox games featured in This Week On Xbox

Xbox gamers interested in learning about all the new additions to the Xbox store and platform as well as new Game Pass additions sure to enjoy the latest This Week on Xbox from Major Nelson. This week’s episode includes more details about the Capcom Fighting Collection, The Elder Scrolls Online, Firegirl Hack n’ Splash Rescue DC, A Plague Tale: Requiem and more.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be officially launching on the Xbox platform as well as PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in a few months time and will be available to play from October 18, 2022.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

“Similar to its predecessor, Requiem is an action-adventure game played from a third-person perspective. In the game, the player assumes control of Amicia and must face against both soldiers from the French Inquisition and hordes of rats that are spreading the black plague. Gameplay is largely similar to the first game, though the combat system is significantly expadned.

Amicia is equipped with weapons such as a knife to stab enemies, a sling that can be used to throw rocks, and a crossbow which allows her to easily defeated armoured opponent. Crossbow bolts, throwing pots, and rocks can be combined with alchemical mixtures. In addition to Ignifer and Extinguis, which allows the player to light and extinguish flame respectively, the game introduces tar, which increases the radius of the light source, and can be used to ignite enemies”

Source : Major Nelson

