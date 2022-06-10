Microsoft Xbox lands on Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with Microsoft and that the Xbox app is headed to the Samsung Gaming Hub.

The Xbox app will be available in the Gaming Hub on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs, in their QLED TVs, and also on their Smart Monitor range.

Powered by Tizen, Samsung Gaming Hub is a new game streaming discovery platform bridging hardware and software for a better player experience on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs, enabling gamers to instantly access the games they love from industry-leading content partners. In addition to the Xbox app offering hundreds of their favorite games via Xbox Game Pass, gamers can also look forward to an amazing gaming experience with minimized latency and amazing visual graphics thanks to advanced motion enhancements and game-play performance technology across Samsung’s 2022 Smart TV lineup and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

“Xbox has been an integral partner for Samsung and shares in our vision and dedication to bring the ultimate game streaming experience to everywhere in the home,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games. With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favorite games.”

