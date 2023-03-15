Indie Citizen Sleeper narrative sci-fi RPG launches March 31 on PlayStation

Gareth Damian Martin Solo Developer for Citizen Sleeper the new narrative driven science-fiction role-playing game that will soon be launching on the PlayStation platform. Has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more about what you can expect from the new game that will be available to play later this month from March 31, 2023 onwards.

Citizen Sleeper is already available to play on macOS, Windows, Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S and now PlayStation 4 and PS5. In Citizen Sleeper, the player character is a “Sleeper,” a human whose mind has been digitized and has been put into a robot body to be controlled by the Essen-Arp corporation. The player’s Sleeper has escaped indentured servitude on a freighter and has arrived at a space station called the Eye, where they fight for both survival and freedom

Hi, my name is Gareth Damian Martin and I am the solo developer behind Citizen Sleeper, one of 2022’s most beloved indie games coming to PS4 and PS5 on March 31. It’s been a wild ride since the release last May, and I have been blown away by the support, positive press and award nominations alike. As a longtime PlayStation player, I’m so happy to finally bring the game, complete with all its DLC to both PS4 and PS5.

Citizen Sleeper

“Since its release, Citizen Sleeper has only been growing and continues on that trajectory with a three-episode DLC series expanding on the world and its stories. The first episode, Flux, saw a refugee flotilla arrive at the game’s ring-shaped space station, Erlin’s Eye. In episode 2, Refuge, a new threat to the future of the station was revealed. The PlayStation version will launch alongside the third and final episode, Purge, which completes the story of the flotilla and the wider game. That means players getting started on March 31st will have the complete game and all its DLC available to them from the get-go.

“But what are you getting yourself into if you decide to build a life on Erlin’s Eye? Citizen Sleeper is a narrative-focused sci-fi RPG, but it’s nothing like anything you’ve played before. Taking inspiration from tabletop role-playing games, each “cycle” you’ll roll your dice, and then decide how best to use them.

Source : Steam : Sony





