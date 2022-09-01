PlayStation gamers interested in learning more about the latest indie games available to play on the older generation PS4 and latest generation PS5 consoles will be pleased to know that Heidi Kemps has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details. This months PlayStation indie games provide everything from “killer game shows to character-driven adventures to delightfully eye-searing retro gunplay.”

PlayStation indie games September 2022

Temtem – Release Date: September 6 | Publisher: Humble Bundle | PS5

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition – Release Date: September 6 | Publisher: Q-Games | PS5, PS4

Wayward Strand – Release Date: September 15 | Publisher: Ghost Pattern | PS5, PS4

Tunic – Release Date: September 27 | Publisher: Kinja | PS5, PS4

Post Void – Release Date: September 29 | Publisher: Super Rare Games | PS5, PS4

