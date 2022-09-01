PlayStation 5 The Last of Us Part 1 tech review

PlayStation gamers wishing to learn more about the new The Last of Us Part 1 game for the latest generation PlayStation 5 games console will be pleased to know that Digital Foundry has published an in-depth tech review of what you can expect from the game. Originally created for the PlayStation 3, developer Naughty Dog has rolled out a revamp of the games visuals in the latest release.

The Last of Us was first released back in 2013 and offers players an action adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. Played from third person perspective the game received numerous awards.

“Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards and now rebuilt for PlayStation 5. Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernised gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat. The Last of Us Part I includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story (PS5) and the celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind.”

PS5 The Last of Us Part 1

“A contentious release for many, with Naughty Dog remaking a PlayStation 3 classic that always has an impressive PS4 Pro version that runs beautifully on PS5… so what’s actually different with The Last of Us Part 1? What we’re actually looking at here is a comprehensive revamp of the game’s visuals and immersiveness with many intriguing changes, upgrades, revamps and improvements. John Linneman has the full story in an expansive 50-minute edit.”

Source : Sony : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals