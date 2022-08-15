Spider Man Remastered PC tech review by Digital Foundry

Now that the highly anticipated Spider Man Remastered PC game has arrived, Digital Foundry have wasted no time doing a technical review of the PC port providing a comparison when playing the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. The talented team over at Nixxes Software have been responsible for the port from a station to PC and as you would expect have included plenty of visual optimizations specifically for PC not available on the PlayStation.

Spider Man Remastered PC tech review

” It’s the PC tech review you’ve been waiting for. Alex Battaglia takes a closer look at Nixxes’ PC port of Marvel, breaking down all graphics settings stacked up against PlayStation 5, along with the best settings overall. All this along with commentary on the quality of the conversion work, the successful adaptations for PC users and much, much more.”

“Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.”

Source : : Digital Foundry

