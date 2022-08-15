Apple Silicon M1 Ultra vs M1 Max vs RTX 3090 performance

If you are interested in learning more about the unbelievable power of the latest Apple Silicon M processors you may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry that compares the Apple Silicon M1 Ultra vs M1 Max vs RTX 3090. Providing an in-depth analysis and performance between the three different platforms.

Apple Silicon is given to the series of system on a chip (SoC) and system in a package (SiP) processors designed by Apple mainly using the ARM architecture. The latest M1 and M2 processes have been used in Apple’s latest computer systems and have been developed thanks to the technology and processes used in Apple’s iOS devices such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Apple Watch.

Apple officially announced its was dropping Intel processors in favor of the company’s new Apple Silicon at WWDC 2020 on June 22, 2020. The first Mac computers powered by the Apple M1 processor were unveiled on November 10, 2020 and offered staggering performance increases when compared to the Intel processors.

M1 Ultra vs M1 Max vs RTX 3090

The current lineup of Apple Silicon includes M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Utra, and the second generation M2 processor officially unveiled at WWDC on June 6, 2022.

“Apple’s new Mac Studio device features the latest cutting-edge M1 Ultra silicon, effectively ‘duct taping’ two M1 Max processors together via an advanced mega-bandwidth interconnect. So what kind of scaling is possible from M1 Max and M1 Ultra, and crucially how well does it game up against Nvidia’s mighty GeForce RTX 3090. Oliver Mackenzie has the answers and this video.”

Source : Apple : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals