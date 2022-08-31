Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC game performance NVIDIA vs AMD

Since the launch of the new PC version of the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered game taking the once exclusive PlayStation game to PCs. The team at Digital Foundry have wasted no time putting the new PC port through its paces and have this week released a new performance analysis comparing multiple GPUs and pitting NVIDIA vs AMD. Check out the video embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the remastered game that is now available to purchase from Steam.

Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.

NVIDIA vs AMD

“We’re a couple of patches into Marvel’s Spider-Man PC now – as good a chance as any to take Alex’s optimised settings and prove them out across four classes of GPU hardware: relatively ancient legacy cards with PS4-ballpark performance, as well as the more modern GTX 1060 vs RX 580 face-off. Then it’s onto the battle of the mainstream as RTX 3060 takes on RX 6600 in the 1440p ray tracing arena, before the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT compete at the 4K high-end. Console comparisons? We’ve got that too with 3060 vs PS5 and… GTX 1060 vs PS4 Pro?”

Source : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals