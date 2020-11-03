Apple Silicon Macs coming November 10th

Apple has announced that it is holding a press event next Tuesday the 10th of November and the company is expected to unveil its new Silicon Macs.

We were expecting to see one Apple Silicon Mac at the event, but recent rumors have suggested that we will see multiple new Macs at the event.

A number of Apple’s Macs are now showing delivery times of a few weeks longer than normal, this suggests that Apple is getting ready to launch multiple new models. We are expecting to see multiple versions of Apple’s MacBook, it is not clear as yet on whether we will get some new iMac models.

Apple announced previously that they would be transitioning to their new Apple Silicon Macs over the next two years, so we can expect to see multiple new models this year and also next year. It will be interesting to see how they compare to Intel based Macs.

As well as the new Macs we are also expecting to see other new devices at the event, this should include the new Apple AirTags and the AirPods Studio headphones. We will have full details on all of Apple’s new devices at their press event next week.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals