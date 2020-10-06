Apple has stopped selling rival headphones and speakers ahead of AirPods Studio launch

Apple is expected to announce their new AirPods Studio along with the iPhone 12 at a press event this month, they are also expecting to launch a new HomePod Mini smart speaker.

Ahead of the launch of these new devices, Apple has stopped selling headphones from rival companies like Bose and Logitech in their online and retail stores. They has also stopped selling speakers from companies like Sonos.

This is hardly a surprise, Apple has done this in the past with devices like Fitbit when they launched the Apple Watch.

The new AirPods Studio will be a pair of over the ear headphones and they are expected to be Apple’s most expensive AirPods to date.

The company will apparently launch these hew headphones and also a cheaper HomePod Mini smart speaker at their iPhone 12 event. The event is rumored to take place next Tuesday the 13th of October, we are expecting some official news from Apple on this either today or tomorrow.

Source Bloomberg

