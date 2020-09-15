This is what the Apple AirTags may look like (Video)

One of the devices that Apple is expected to launch at tpday’s press even6t is the new Apple AirTags and now we have some renders of what they pay look like.

The renders above were created by Concept Creator for Jon Prosser, who has seen what the devices actually look like.

These new AirTags are designed to work with Apple’s Find My app, they can be attached to virtually anything so you can track it. For example you car keys or your wallet or other things that you may misplace on a regular basis.

These will apparently be quite small, size wise they are said to be just slightly larger than a bottle cap, there will also be a key chain type device which you can slide the tracker into for your keys, this will be sold separately.

As well as the new AirTags, Apple is also expected to announce their new Apple Watch 6, a new cheaper Apple Watch, and some new iPads.

Source Jon Prosser / YouTube, MacRumors

Image Credit: Concept Creator and Jon Prosser

