Will Apple announce multiple Silicon Macs this month?

Apple will launch their first Silicon Mac this month and previous rumors have suggested that it would be a MacBook, now it looks like we could see more than one Mac.

Svetapple have been checking out the Apple Store for delivery times on Macs and many of them are showing longer than normal times.

The MacBook Pro 13 with higher configurations is shoeing delivery times of 4 to 5 weeks, the MacBook Pro 16 2 to 3 weeks, The iMac 21.5 a delivery time of 4 to 5 weeks.

The 5K iMac 27 is showing delivery times of 2-4 weeks and the iMac Pro 27, a delivery time of 5 to 6 weeks.

Apple announced previously that they would transition to their new Silicon Macs over the next two years, many people had thought that this meant one new Mac this year and more next year. There is the possibility that we could see multiple new Silicon Macs this year, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Svetapple

