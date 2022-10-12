BMW to bring gaming to its cars in 2023

BMW has announced that it will be bringing gaming to its cars in 2023, the company has teamed up with AirConsole for this new feature.

passengers in BMW vehicles will be able to use their smartphones and the built-in display to play games in the BMW cars.

Today, AirConsole and the BMW Group announced a partnership which will bring casual gaming into new BMW vehicles, starting next year. AirConsole is a gaming platform which perfectly fits with the BMW Curved Display and offers a large and diverse catalogue of games. The games are run directly inside the vehicle entertainment system. The AirConsole technology enables games to be instantly delivered over-the-air and to control them using smartphones.

“With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment,” said Stephan Durach – Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Development.

Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream, the company behind the AirConsole brand: “We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles.”

You can find out more details about BMW’s new gaming feature at the link below, it will be available in some models from next year.

Source BMW



