Aftermarket and OEM hardware manufacturer GRAUGEAR has designed and launched a new PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD cooler capable of lowering temperatures by 15 to 25 degrees. The M.2 SSD cooler for PlayStation 5, taps into the airflow of the console’s main intake fan and has been designed for bare M.2 NVMe SSDs. It consists of an aluminum monoblock heatsink with a single flat 7 mm copper heatpipe running underneath, making contact with hot components on the drive’s topside, through silicone-based thermal pads.

PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD cooler

Features include heat pipe design, greatly increase the heat dissipation area, perfectly fit for high performance M.2 SSD, reduces heat of the M.2 SSD with 50% cooling effect, designed for the PlayStation 5 memory extension, compatible with Singel/Double sided M.2 2280 SSDs and metal heat dissipation cover.

“The heatpipe sneaks up to the intake fan vent of the PS5, with a copper-channel stack in its end, which dissipates some of the drive’s heat to the airflow. The company claims that this design offers 50% better cooling compared to drives with heatsinks that maximize the space above the M.2 slot of the PS5, and can lower controller temperatures by 15-20°C, since it is essentially an active cooling solution. The cooler weighs 70 g. The company didn’t reveal pricing or availability information.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : GRAUGEAR





