PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 FIGHTER graphics card

PowerColor has introduced a new graphics card this week in the form of the Radeon RX 6800 FIGHTER based on AMD’s latest RDNA2 architecture and equipped with 16 GB of GDDR6. Built for 4K gaming the PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card features 60 Compute Units, 128 MB of all new AMD Infinity Cache and 16 GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory. The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card has been specifically designed for gamers on a budget but with powerful gaming performance in mind, says PowerColor.

“PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 Graphics Card features 3x 90 mm optimized fan design to maintain your card under the best temperatures. PowerColor Fighter RX6800 comes with various copper heatpipes and an enlarged heatsink surface to provide lower temperatures but better performance.

With the BIOS switch, simply press the button, when the light is on, you are already on OC mode which has increased the performance. Just immerse yourself in your games! The card also features a metal back plate which is extremely rigid that provides strength to the card PCB bending prevention, the hollow area allows heat release promptly to enhance airflow.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics cards deliver ultra-high frame rates and serious 4K gameplay. Get the ultimate gaming experience with powerful new compute units, groundbreaking AMD Infinity Cache, and up to 16 GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory. And, when paired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor, AMD Smart Access Memory technology offers new levels of gaming performance.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : PC : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals