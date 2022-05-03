Tokyo Otherscape mythic cyberpunk role-playing game (final hours)

After raising over $230,000 thanks to over 2600 backers the Tokyo Otherscape mythic cyberpunk role-playing game Kickstarter campaign is now coming to a close and has less than 60 hours remaining. Otherscape is a new cyberpunk RPG that combines supernatural powers inspired by mythology and legend. It is designed by Amit Moshe and Son of Oak Game Studio, the award-winning team that created City of Mist, with art by manga artist Isago Fukuda and other talented artists.

Cyberpunk role-playing game

“Inspired by Japanese cyberpunk masterpieces like Ghost In The Shell and Akira, :Otherscape will take your group on a rollercoaster ride of gunfights, vehicle chases, cyberspace and urban-scape exploration, clashes of mythology and technology, faction wars, and philosophical questions about the nature of being human — and how to transcend it.”

Assuming that the Tokyo Otherscape funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Tokyo Otherscape cyberpunk role-playing game project checkout the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This campaign will fund the creation of the game’s corebook, Metro:Otherscape, and the first urban setting book, Tokyo:Otherscape, focusing on the Megacities of Japan and Japanese spirits and specters known as Yokai, Kami, Oni, and more. The Tokyo:Otherscape Box Set will contain both books as well as five pregen character folios. If we exceed our funding goal, we will continue to unlock more content as well as add dice, an MC screen, and cards to the box set.”

“The :Otherscape Codex App will offer a new way to navigate an RPG, turning your game books into a living, ever-updating app. You’ll be able to quickly swipe left and right through concepts, scroll down to drill in and get examples, watch tutorial videos, play recordings of the read-aloud sections of the book, share content with your fellow players, track what you’ve read and what you still haven’t, and more.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the cyberpunk role-playing game, jump over to the official Tokyo Otherscape crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

