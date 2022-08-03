PlayStation indie games arriving in August 2022

Sony has this week revealed details of the new PlayStation indie games that will be arriving during the month of August 2022. Featured games include Gigabash which will be launching in a few days time on August 5 and will be available on the both the PS4 and PS5.

Cult of the Lamb launches on August 11 again on PS4 and PS5. Rollerdrome arrives on August 16 and Cursed to Golf a few days later on August 18 with I Was a Teenage Exocolonist launching on August 25 and finally Inscryption launching on August 30. Check out the trailers below to learn more about each.

“It’s August and things are really heating up—and we don’t just mean outdoors. There’s a tidal wave of new indie titles coming to PS4, PS5, and PS VR this month*, covering a wide variety of genres and playstyles. Here you’ll find wacky sports action, death-defying stunts, alien words, and even a terrifying “vacation” to a secluded cabin… all without the risk of sunburn. Take a look at some of this month’s indie highlights to plan your next adventure.”

Gigabash

Rollerdrome

“Skate… or die! The developers at Roll7 follow up their hit skating adventure OlliOlli World with a darker take on the world of rollersports. In a retro-dystopian future, the world’s population needs distractions from the social and political strife around them, so they turn to 2030’s hottest sport: Rollerdrome. Slide into the skates of would-be Rollerdrome superstar Kara Hassan and prepare to test your wits, guns, and style. Learn how to impress the cheering crowds with tricks while evading heavily-armed foes and returning fire with your own personal arsenal, and use PS5 features like 3D Audio and haptic feedback to enhance your combat prowess. “

Inscryption

“A wise man once said to “trust in the heart of the cards.” This is extremely good advice for Inscryption, the latest from Daniel Mullins Games, because your life is held hostage within a bizarre card-game world. Trapped in a cabin with no idea who you are or how you got there, you find yourself at the whims of Leshy, a mysterious being who offers you salvation through playing his card game. With the aid of a handful of friendly card-beasts, you’ll need to build decks to conquer this dark game and find a way to escape. Unique features like controller-speaker sound and mood lighting enhance the horror, and PS5 players get additional haptic feedback for more… intense moments.”

Source : Sony

