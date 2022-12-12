Judas first person shooter unveiled by Ghost Story Games

This month Game Awards 2022 which took place in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles has provided a wealth of new trailers for games currently in development preparing for launch next year during 2023. One such trailer has been revealed by Ghost Story Games led by game creator Ken Levine for its new game Judas.

“We founded Ghost Story Games to build upon the legacy of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite,” said Ken Levine, President & Creative Director. “With Judas, we’ve created an entirely new world and set of characters while exploring different approaches to single-player, narrative first-person shooters.”

“. The new project was revealed at The Game Awards 2022 as a world premiere unveiled by Geoff Keighley. In conjunction with the project reveal, Ghost Story Games has launched the official pages for Judas on Steam and the Epic Games Store where fans can now add the game to their Wishlist.”

Judas by Ghost Story Games

“A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?”

“Ghost Story Games was founded by Ken Levine (Creative Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, BioShock Infinite) and former Irrational Games developers. The studio’s mission is to create narrative-driven experiences rooted in immersive world building and gameplay. Their passion and pedigree have resulted in genre-defining experiences for more than 25 years.”

Source : GSG





