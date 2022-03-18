Moss Book II PlayStation VR adventure launches March 31st

Games developer Polyarc has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the upcoming PlayStation virtual reality adventure Moss Book II which will be available to enjoy later this month on March 31, 2022. Josh Stiksma Principal Engineer & Design Director at Polyarc reveals more details about what you can expect from the new adventure game.

“As the next game in the franchise, Book II builds on the story you started with Quill in the original Moss. In this continuation of the journey, the stakes are higher than ever as Quill works to save the world of Moss and end the merciless rule of the Arcane. New allies, old friends, and the very world around you will offer help along the way, but in the end, it is you alone who can lift Quill up to save this world, and together, rise to legend.”

Moss Book II

” Quill is back—and she’s being hunted. Those who seek to unmake this world are desperate for the Glass she holds, and they’ll stop at nothing to claw it from her grasp. But the young hero has a plan of her own, one that could finally end the merciless rule of the Arcane and restore peace to Moss once more. To stand a chance, Quill will need a true partner by her side—and we hope that partner is you.

With her, you’ll venture deep inside the hexed castle of the Arcane where dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel await. The journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can offer help along the way. “

PlayStation VR adventure

“Yet in the end, it is you alone who can lift Quill up to save this world, and together, rise to legend. Let’s Play Moss: Book II! Polyarc joins the PlayStation crew for a close look at Quill’s next PS VR adventure. The episode highlights locations both lush and industrial, new enemies, plus Quill’s mighty hammer weapon. Launches March 31.”

Source : Sony

