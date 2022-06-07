How to watch the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12th 2022

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 will take place this coming Sunday on June 12th and will be available to watch from 10am Pacific Time, or 1 PM Eastern Time or 6 PM British Standard Time. The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase will be streamed in 1080p at 60fps and available on official Xbox channels, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and, for the first time, TikTok.

Microsoft will also be providing subtitle support and/or audio dubbed translations in the following languages: Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Persian (Farsi), Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Slovak, Spanish (Castilian), Spanish (Latin America), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukranian, and Vietnamese. We expect to have all languages available with the show’s live broadcast but it is possible that select languages may need to be added in the days following the broadcast if they have not finished translating.

How to watch the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

Pick your preferred method of viewing the highly anticipated Showcase from the list below.

“In a little less than a week, gamers across the globe will come together to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, featuring the latest on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners from around the world. The show will include everything you want to know about the gaming lineup coming to Xbox and PC, including upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more. Wherever in the world you may be, if you have a screen and internet access, you’ll be able to join in on our biggest moment of 2022 so far.”

Source : Microsoft

