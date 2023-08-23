Bethesda has unveiled a new live action trailer for its highly anticipated space game, Starfield. This marks a significant milestone for Bethesda Game Studios, as Starfield represents their first new universe in over a quarter of a century. The creators of the iconic The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 are now venturing into the cosmos, promising a next-generation role-playing game that offers players an unprecedented level of freedom.

Set in the year 2330, Starfield catapults humanity beyond the confines of our solar system, transforming us into a spacefaring civilization. Players will find themselves joining the ranks of Constellation, the last bastion of space explorers, as they navigate the vast expanse of space in what is being touted as Bethesda’s most ambitious game to date.

Starfield live action trailer teased by Bethesda

Starfield offers an immersive experience, allowing players to customize their character’s appearance and determine their background and traits. The game’s expansive universe, comprising more than 1000 planets, invites players to navigate bustling cities, explore intricate bases, traverse diverse landscapes, and embark on thrilling quests.

The game also offers the opportunity to pilot and command your own ship. Players can personalize their spacecraft, modify its systems, and assign crew members to provide unique bonuses. This level of customization extends to high-stakes dogfights, random missions, docking at star stations, and even the ability to board and commandeer enemy ships.

Exploration is a key component of Starfield, with players able to discover resources needed to craft items, build outposts, hire a crew, and establish cargo links for resource transfer. The game’s refined combat system offers a variety of weapon types that can be modified to complement the player’s playstyle.

Adding an extra layer of complexity, Starfield introduces Zero G environments, which inject a chaotic element into combat. However, players are not left without tools to navigate these challenging scenarios. Boost packs provide the freedom to maneuver, ensuring that players can adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of space combat.

In summary, Bethesda’s Starfield promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the world of role-playing games. With its expansive universe, deep customization options, and refined combat system, it’s set to take players on an unforgettable journey through the cosmos.

Source: YouTube



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals