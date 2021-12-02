PS5 vs Xbox Skyrim Anniversary Edition performance tested

If you are interested in learning more about the performance you can expect from the latest Skyrim Anniversary Edition launched by Bethesda and Microsoft last month, you may be interested to know that the team at Digital Foundry have once again created a great video comparing the PS5 vs Xbox.

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition officially launched last month on November 11, 2021 celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the games first release. Skyrim AE as it is collectively known is not included in the Xbox Game Pass. Being “the most definitive version of Skyrim to date” the latest Skyrim game includes : Skyrim Special Edition, Skyrim’s original DLCs: Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn, Next-gen improvements for Skyrim SE, All 48 previously released Creation Club items and 26 new Creation Club items.

PS5 vs Xbox Skyrim Anniversary Edition performance

“The Anniversary Upgrade includes pre-existing and new Creation Club content like quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and more. With Creations, there is a lot more to discover. You must own Skyrim Special Edition to access this content.”

“Skyrim is back once again with a new ‘Anniversary Edition’ that not only adds new content but also gives a bit of bespoke attention to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles – replacing the need to use user mods or FPS Boost to get the game running at 60fps. Given we were already looking at 4K on PS5 and Series X, what’s changed? And is Series S still running at 1080p? Actually, no! Please Note: Despite resolution differences, performance differences and faster loading, Xbox Series isn’t actually a native application – it’s still built on the older XDK and is ‘Gen 9 Aware’.”

Source : Steam : Digital Foundry

