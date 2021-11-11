The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Anniversary Edition launches

Yet another edition of the excellent Skyrim game has been released this week in the form of the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition. Since its launch of the open world action, adventure role-playing game back in November 2011, the game has won more than 200 Game of the Year Awards and is now celebrating its 10th anniversary since launch and is still as popular as ever.

The Anniversary Edition of Skyrim includes a decade worth of content, including the core game and add-ons of Skyrim Special Edition, plus pre-existing and new content from Creation Club including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and more. So if you haven’t yet played Skyrim the Anniversary Edition provides a great way to grab all the content and game in one bundle.

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Anniversary Edition

– Skyrim reimagines and revolutionizes the open-world fantasy epic, bringing to life a complete virtual world open for you to explore any way you choose.

– Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls is realized like never before.

– Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The new character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions.

– Battle ancient dragons like you’ve never seen. As Dragonborn, learn their secrets and harness their power for yourself.

– The Anniversary Edition includes the core game, pre-existing and new Creation Club content, plus all three official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals