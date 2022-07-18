Sega Genesis Mini 2 preorders open with October 27th launch

Retro gamers patiently waiting to get their hands-on the new Sega Genesis Mini 2 retro games console which comes with 50 classic games pre-installed. Will be pleased to know that Sega has started taking preorders via online retailers such as Amazon. Priced at $104 the Genesis Mini 2 will be available throughout the United States on October 27, 2022.

“More advanced. The Mini 2 is here. The SEGA Genesis Mini is back and more powerful than ever! The definitive mini console of 2019, the SEGA Genesis Mini, has been completely revamped! Its improved hardware is tucked away in a new, compact design based on the SEGA Genesis Model 2!”

Sega Genesis Mini 2

Package includes: Genesis Mini 2 Console, 1 Wired Control Pad, USB Power Adapter, Power Cable, HDMI Cable

Console size: Width 4.7 inches (120.8 mm) x Height 1.3 inches (32.3 mm) x Length 4.6 inches (116.5 mm)

Controller size: Width 5.5 inches (140 mm) x Height 2.8 inches (70 mm) x Length 1.1 inches (29 mm) / Controller Cable: Length 6.6 ft (2

Input Jacks: HDMI jack, USB jack (USB Micro-B), Video output: 720p, 480p, Audio out: Linear PCM output from HDMI

“Sega CD titles available as well! Sega CD titles can be played on the Genesis Mini 2! Enjoy an immense library with advanced features like full-motion video and smooth animations. Over 50 classic titles! The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 has a bigger and more impressive lineup, surpassing its predecessor with over 50 classic titles included! Furthermore, a never-released bonus game has also been added, contributing to a vast collection of games with endless play time!”

Selection of Mini 2 games

Source : Sega

